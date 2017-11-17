Rockets' Nene Hilario: Set to suit up Thursday

Hilario (foot) will be available for Thursday's tilt against the Suns, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Hilario has been sidelined the previous two games with a sprained foot. The veteran big man figures to resume his role providing depth in the Rockets' frontcourt assuming he avoids any setbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories