Rockets' Nene Hilario: Set to suit up Thursday
Hilario (foot) will be available for Thursday's tilt against the Suns, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Hilario has been sidelined the previous two games with a sprained foot. The veteran big man figures to resume his role providing depth in the Rockets' frontcourt assuming he avoids any setbacks.
