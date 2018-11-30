Rockets' Nene Hilario: Should return Saturday

Hilario (calf) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against San Antonio, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Although Hilario is most definitely out for Friday's tilt, it's positive news that he'll be ready to return to action after being held out so far this year. He should take on at least a minor role within Houston's rotation after recording 6.5 points over 14.6 minutes per contest a season ago (67 games), however, the Rockets may ease him back into the swing of things after missing significant time.