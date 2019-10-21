Rockets' Nene Hilario: Sidelined for season opener

Hilario (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's season opener against the Bucks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Hilario has been away from the team since aggravating a chronic adductor injury shortly before training camp, so it's probably safe to rule him out for at least the first couple weeks of the regular season. A more concrete target date for Hilario's season debut should emerge once he's back practicing again, but the 37-year-old probably won't be in store for a consistent spot in the Houston rotation when he's ultimately cleared to play.