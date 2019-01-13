Rockets' Nene Hilario: Sitting out Sunday
Hilario has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Hilario will get a day-off Sunday for rest purposes. His absence shouldn't affect the rotation much, as he's averaging just 13.5 minutes per game.
