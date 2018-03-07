Rockets' Nene Hilario: Sitting out Wednesday vs. Bucks
Hilario (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets didn't provide an exact reasoning behind Hilario's absence, but it's likely just a night off for rest for the veteran big man. He'll likely return for Friday's game against the Raptors, but in the meantime, look for Tarik Black to operate as the team's backup center behind Clint Capela.
