Rockets' Nene Hilario: Solid stat line off bench
Hilario went for 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes in the Rockets' 118-91 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.
The veteran big was one of several second-unit players to see some solid run in the blowout loss. Hilario was able to parlay his minutes into his best scoring, rebounding and assist totals over the first three games of his season, which didn't officially kick off until last Saturday night against the Bulls due to a calf injury. The 36-year-old is likely to continue logging minutes in the teens behind starter Clint Capela for the foreseeable future.
