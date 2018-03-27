Rockets' Nene Hilario: Starting at center

Nene will get the start at center Tuesday against Chicago in the absence of Clint Capela, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

The Rockets will hold out Capela to rest Tuesday, opening up an opportunity for Nene to move into the starting five. The 35-year-old's minutes have been slashed of late, but he did play 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's blowout win over the Hawks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories