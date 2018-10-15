Rockets' Nene Hilario: Still limited at practice
Hilario (calf) was limited at Monday's practice, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets have been playing it safe with the 36-year-old, who missed the entire preseason with a sore ankle. The hope is that he'll be ready to contribute backup center minutes in Wednesday's season-opener, but at this point his status is still somewhat up in the air.
