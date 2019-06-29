Rockets' Nene Hilario: Testing free agency
Hilario will decline his $3.8 million player option and become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hilario has spent the past three seasons as a reserve center for the Rockets, though his role has declined due to age. He appeared in just 42 games last season, seeing 13.0 minutes. Still, he's proven to be a quality veteran presence who can be productive when he's out on the court.
