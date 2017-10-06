Rockets' Nene Hilario: Totals 10 points across 10 minutes

Nene totaled 10 points (5-5 FG), five rebounds and two blocks across 10 minutes during a 144-82 win over the Shanghai Sharks on Thursday.

Nene (rest) made his preseason debut and looked good in doing so, as he made every shot he attempted and scored in double figures despite the light workload. Nene will likely be a low-end center option during the regular season as he is likely to play a backup role for at least the majority of games.