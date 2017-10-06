Rockets' Nene Hilario: Totals 10 points across 10 minutes
Nene totaled 10 points (5-5 FG), five rebounds and two blocks across 10 minutes during a 144-82 win over the Shanghai Sharks on Thursday.
Nene (rest) made his preseason debut and looked good in doing so, as he made every shot he attempted and scored in double figures despite the light workload. Nene will likely be a low-end center option during the regular season as he is likely to play a backup role for at least the majority of games.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...