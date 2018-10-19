Rockets' Nene Hilario: Upgraded to questionable for Saturday
Hilario (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario has been limited since suffering a call injury during the start of training camp which made him miss Wednesday's season opener. It's good news though, as the Brazilian has been upgraded to questionable for the Rockets' second game of the year.
