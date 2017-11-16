Rockets' Nene Hilario: Upgraded to questionable for Thursday

Hilario is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns with a sprained foot, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario was given a doubtful designation earlier in the week, but appears to have been upgraded to questionable after Thursday's shootaround. The 35-year-old has averaged 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds across 14 minutes of action this season. If he's able to return, he'll likely take minutes away from Tarik Black.