Rockets' Nene Hilario: Upgraded to questionable for Thursday

Hilario is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns with a sprained foot, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario was given a doubtful designation earlier in the week, but appears to have been upgraded to questionable after Thursday's shootaround. The 35-year-old has averaged 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds across 14 minutes of action this season. If he's able to return, he'll likely take minutes away from Tarik Black.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories