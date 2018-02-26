Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will be available Monday
Hilario will return to availability Monday against the Jazz after sitting out Sunday's game against the Nuggets to rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
No real news here, as Nene has been rested on one half of back-to-backs for most of the season. He played 16 minutes in a win over Minnesota on Friday and should be expected to see a similar workload Monday as the backup to Clint Capela.
