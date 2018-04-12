Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Wednesday
Nene will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Kings for rest, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The Rockets are electing to sit out most of their regular rotation as Wednesday is the regular season finale. With a few days off before the playoffs begin, it seems as though Houston is looking to get their guys an extra night off and prevent any injuries from occurring before the postseason begins.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Plays 15 minutes in return Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Considered probable Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable Sunday vs. San Antonio•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....