Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Wednesday

Nene will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Kings for rest, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The Rockets are electing to sit out most of their regular rotation as Wednesday is the regular season finale. With a few days off before the playoffs begin, it seems as though Houston is looking to get their guys an extra night off and prevent any injuries from occurring before the postseason begins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories