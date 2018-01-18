Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will play Thursday
Hilario (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Hilario has missed the last six games due to a knee injury, but his return Thursday will give the Rockets some much-needed depth in the frontcourt, especially with Trevor Ariza suspended for the next two contests. Hilario will likely take back the minutes Tarik Black has seen in his absence recently.
