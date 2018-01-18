Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will play Thursday

Hilario (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Hilario has missed the last six games due to a knee injury, but his return Thursday will give the Rockets some much-needed depth in the frontcourt, especially with Trevor Ariza suspended for the next two contests. Hilario will likely take back the minutes Tarik Black has seen in his absence recently.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories