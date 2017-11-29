Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will play Wednesday
Nene (shoulder) will be available Wednesday against Indiana, Rockets radio play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.
The 35-year-old was held out of Monday's win over Brooklyn with a strained shoulder, but the issue was never considered serious, and he'll return to action off the bench Wednesday. While Nene has been consistent as ever when healthy, his propensity for missing games and relatively small role make him a fantasy afterthought in most leagues.
