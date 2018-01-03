Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will 'probably' play Wednesday, sit Thursday

Nene will "probably" play in Wednesday's game against the Magic but not Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

There's no word on Nene dealing with an injury, so this is probably a workload management situation for the veteran. Assuming he does end up taking the floor Wednesday, Tarik Black and Ryan Anderson would likely be the main beneficiaries of absence Thursday.

