Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will 'probably' play Wednesday, sit Thursday
Nene will "probably" play in Wednesday's game against the Magic but not Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
There's no word on Nene dealing with an injury, so this is probably a workload management situation for the veteran. Assuming he does end up taking the floor Wednesday, Tarik Black and Ryan Anderson would likely be the main beneficiaries of absence Thursday.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will rest Monday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Has impressive night off bench•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: May not play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Practices Friday, available Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...