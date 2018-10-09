Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will remain out Tuesday

Hilario (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario has yet to see any action in the preseason thus far, as he continues to recover from a calf injury. That said, considering his veteran status, the Rockets likely aren't too worried about the big man not seeing time in meaningless games. As of now, Hilario should have enough time to get back to full strength for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Pelicans.