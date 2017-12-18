Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will rest Monday

Hilario will be rested Monday against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets aren't on a back-to-back, but Nene has played in five consecutive contests, so the 35-year-old will get a night off, meaning Tarik Black will be in line to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench behind Clint Capela (heel), who is expected to play. Nene should be back in the lineup Wednesday versus the Lakers.

