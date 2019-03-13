Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will rest Wednesday

Hilario will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets for rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This comes as no surprise, as it was reported prior to Sunday's game that Hilario wouldn't play Monday. His absence shouldn't have much of an affect on the Houston rotation, as he's averaging just 13.1 minutes per game this season.

