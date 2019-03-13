Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will rest Wednesday
Hilario will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets for rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This comes as no surprise, as it was reported prior to Sunday's game that Hilario wouldn't play Monday. His absence shouldn't have much of an affect on the Houston rotation, as he's averaging just 13.1 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.