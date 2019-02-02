Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will sit out Friday

Hilario will be held out of Friday's game against Denver to rest but will be ready to play Saturday against Utah, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Although Hilario was taken off Houston's injury report earlier in the day, the Rockets have announced that they'll rest the big man during the front end of their back-to-back. He's expected to take the court for Saturday's matchup in Utah, however. Kenneth Faried and P.J. Tucker could see a heavier workload with Hilario getting the night off.