Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will start at center Wednesday

Hilario will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The last time Clint Capela (heel) sat out, which was a Dec. 16 matchup against the Bucks, Hilario posted 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes. With Capela sidelined once again, a similar workload should be expected for Hilario, though this time he'll do so while running with the top unit. Hilario will be in a for temporary boost in fantasy value, though he could be back to a bench role as soon as Friday's tilt with the Clippers. Along with Hilario, Ryan Anderson will likely see some time at center in small-ball lineups, with Tarik Black potentially picking up a few more minutes off the bench.