Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Friday

Nene has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Wizards for an undisclosed reason, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

With Clint Capela (orbital) also sidelined, the Rockets will have little size up front. As a result, Tarik Black and Ryan Anderson will probably see significant run at center. Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker could see upticks in workload as well.

