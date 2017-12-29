Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Friday
Nene has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Wizards for an undisclosed reason, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
With Clint Capela (orbital) also sidelined, the Rockets will have little size up front. As a result, Tarik Black and Ryan Anderson will probably see significant run at center. Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker could see upticks in workload as well.
