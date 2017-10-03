Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Tuesday
Hilario won't participate during Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, as there's little reason for the 14-year veteran to risk injury during the team's first preseason affair. As a result, starter Clint Capela and reserves Chinanu Onuaku and Zhou Qi should see additional run.
