Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Wednesday
Hilario (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's unclear why Hilario won't play Wednesday as he hasn't been reported to have any injuries or personal issues that would limit his play. The move may have something to do with the addition of Kenneth Faried to the roster and more will come out over the next couple games as to how coach Mike D'Antoni will decide to proceed with his rotation. Hilario hasn't played a huge role this season and is averaging just 4.1 points in 13.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...