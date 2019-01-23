Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Wednesday

Hilario (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear why Hilario won't play Wednesday as he hasn't been reported to have any injuries or personal issues that would limit his play. The move may have something to do with the addition of Kenneth Faried to the roster and more will come out over the next couple games as to how coach Mike D'Antoni will decide to proceed with his rotation. Hilario hasn't played a huge role this season and is averaging just 4.1 points in 13.7 minutes per game.