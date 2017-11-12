Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't return Saturday

Hilario won't return to Saturday's game after suffering a right ankle injury, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The seriousness of the injury has yet to be disclosed, though he should be considered questionable for the team's game Sunday against the Pacers. In Hilario's absence, Tarik Black will seemingly handle the role of backup center.

