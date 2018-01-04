Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't return Wednesday

Hilario has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic with a bruised right knee.

The Rockets were blowing out the Magic, so it's possible his removal was simply precautionary. Hilario had 10 points and five rebounds across 14 minutes of action before suffering the injury. Expect an update on his status prior to Thursday's matchup with the Warriors; seeing as Hilario was already expected to sit out the second game of Houston's back-to-back set, look for Tarik Black and Ryan Anderson to see an uptick in minutes in his absence Thursday.