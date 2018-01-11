Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't travel with team

Head coach Mike D'Antoni said Hilario (knee) will not travel with the Rockets on their upcoming road trip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As a result of Hilario not making the trip, it appears the veteran will miss a fifth and sixth game -- Friday against the Suns and Monday against the Clippers -- as he continues to work his way back from a bruised right knee. Tarik Black (eye) is also expected to miss Friday's game, so look for Clint Capela, Ryan Anderson and P.J. Tucker to see the majority of minutes in Houston's frontcourt.