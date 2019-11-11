Rockets' Nene Hilario: Yet to rejoin team

Nene (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pelicans and didn't travel with the team to New Orleans, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Nene has been away from the Rockets all season after suffering a setback with a chronic hip adductor issue shortly before training camp. Houston has yet to outline a timeline for Nene to even resume practicing with the club, so at this point, he appears unlikely to make his 2019-20 debut until at least December.