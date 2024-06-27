Dante has agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dante put in averages of 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 swats per contest during his senior year at Oregon, but the 6-foot-10, 260-pound big man could have a tough time adjusting to the NBA. While he does have good defensive instincts, he's not particularly comfortable sliding his feet on the perimeter and he hasn't developed much of a shooting stroke. Expect him to spend a lot of time with Houston's G League affiliate.