Dante (ankle) didn't play in Saturday's 104-101 Summer League win over the Timberwolves.

Dante sustained a sprained left ankle in Monday's overtime loss to the Hawks in Summer League play and didn't return for the team's final two games. The 23-year-old center spent the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact with Houston but appeared in only four regular-season outings for the parent club. Over 42 games with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2024-25, Dante averaged 15.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 assists across 26.8 minutes per contest.