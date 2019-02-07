Stauskas was dealt to Houston on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Stauskas, who was initially acquired by Cleveland on Sunday will head to Houston alongside Iman Shumpert and Wade Baldwin as part of a three-team deal that sent Alec Burks to the Kings and Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss to the Cavaliers. Stauskas is averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.3 minutes over 44 games with Portland and failed to appear for Cleveland since being acquired. He'll compete for time with Gerald Green and James Ennis although his future role with the Rockets is unclear at the moment.