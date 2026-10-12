Tshiebwe finished with 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 12 minutes during Sunday's 132-115 preseason loss to Dallas.

Tshiebwe made the most of his limited opportunities, scoring efficiently while contributing across several categories. All four of his rebounds came on the offensive glass, highlighting his ability to generate second-chance opportunities. However, with Houston featuring considerable frontcourt depth, Tshiebwe faces an uphill battle to earn consistent regular-season minutes.