Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Battling strained hamstring
Tucker is dealing with a strained hamstring, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The issue doesn't appear to be anything serious, but coach Mike D'Antoni noted that Tucker will be limited for a few days once camp opens. "We'll be careful with him," D'Antoni told reporters at Monday's media day. While Tucker could miss a preseason game or two, it seems rather unlikely that the injury lingers into the regular season.
