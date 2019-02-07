Tucker tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five steals and one assist in 34 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 127-101 win over the Kings.

Since Chris Paul (hamstring) returned from a month-long absence Jan. 27, Tucker has taken even more of a back seat than usual on offense, maxing out at nine points over the past six games while attempting just 6.8 shots per contest. Tucker is still useful enough as a steals streamer and typically chips in decent rebounding and three-point production, but his lagging numbers in most other areas don't make him a must-roster player outside of deep leagues.