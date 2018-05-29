Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Caps season with superb effort
Tucker finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four steals and two assists in 44 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to Golden State.
Tucker was a difference maker in Monday's heartbreaking loss, dominating the offensive glass and providing plenty of second-chance opportunities. He kept the game close during the third quarter, diving after balls and bringing the hustle on every play. He had himself an impressive playoff run and certainly played his role to perfection. He has added a lot of defensive bite to the Rockets squad and should be in line for a similar role moving forward into next season.
