Tucker (undisclosed) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old didn't travel with the team to Chicago for the first two preseason games over the weekend, but it appears he'll be on the court for Tuesday's contest. Tucker reported to camp a day late but shouldn't have any issues being ready for the season opener Dec. 23 versus the Thunder.