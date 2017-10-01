Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Cleared to practice Sunday
Tucker (hamstring) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tucker has been dealing with a strained hamstring the last week or so, but as expected, he was able to take part in the entirety of Sunday's practice. That should mean Tucker is cleared for Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder, so look for him to take on his role as one of the team's top reserves.
