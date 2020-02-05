Tucker tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 win over the Hornets.

Tucker bounced back following a scoreless performance during Sunday's win against the Pelicans to post his sixth double-double through 50 appearances this season. He has had his hands full on the defensive end even more than usual of late with Clint Capela (heel) sidelined, as Tucker has been manning the center spot. If Capela doesn't play in Thursday's matchup versus the Lakers, Tucker will try to hold his own against a supersized front line.