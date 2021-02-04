Tucker posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT), five rebounds and one assist during 25 minutes in the 104-87 loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Tucker has been getting consistent minutes in the starting rotation, but continues to underperform. The forward has started all 19 games this season while averaging 30.8 minutes in that stretch and only 5.4 points. Those are drastic numbers and explains the lack of production from the Rockets. He is surely not worth the stream until he can find form.