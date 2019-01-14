Tucker tallied eight points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 116-109 win over the Magic.

Tucker's offense has unsurprisingly regressed since he went off for a season-high 21 points back on Jan. 7 against the Nuggets, but he's at least offering useful complementary numbers across the board. The forward is averaging 8.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 36.0 minutes per game over the last three contests, numbers that make him decent roster filler in 12-team formats or deeper.