Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Diagnosed with stinger
Tucker has been diagnosed with a stinger and is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Craig Ackerman of the Rockets' radio broadcast reports.
Tucker was in a lot of pain after taking a hard screen from Minnesota center Gorgui Dieng in the first quarter and has yet to return from the locker room. Danuel House will likely see an expanded role for the Rockets as long as Tucker is out.
