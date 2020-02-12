Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Disappointing performance Tuesday
Tucker managed just four points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 victory over the Celtics.
Tucker is playing big minutes as the starting center for the Rockets, although the production has not yet followed suit. He is outside the top-150 over the past week and the change of role does not appear to be agreeing with him from a statistical standpoint. He is fine to use as a steals streamer but that's about where his 12-team value ends at this point.
