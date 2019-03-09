Tucker totaled three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and an assist across 30 minutes in the Rockets' win over the 76ers on Friday.

Tucker is a valuable piece of the Rockets' starting lineup for his real-world defensive skills and the floor-spacing that he provides. Tucker, however, doesn't pad the stats enough in any statistical category to make much of a fantasy impact, and he is of minimal value outside of deep leagues.