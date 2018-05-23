Tucker delivered four points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 44 minutes during Houston's 95-92 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.

Tucker exploded for a season-best rebounding effort, helping to make up for his minimal offensive contributions. The veteran forward's value isn't always accurately reflected on the stat sheet, as he brings a defensive presence and energy that isn't necessarily quantifiable. However, he clearly remains capable of putting up impressive numbers on both the scoreboard and the glass in any given night, making him a quintessential tournament play for DFS postseason contests. He'll look to once again play an important complementary role when the Rockets attempt to take a series lead in Thursday's Game 5.