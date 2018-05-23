Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Dominates on glass in Game 4 win
Tucker delivered four points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 44 minutes during Houston's 95-92 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.
Tucker exploded for a season-best rebounding effort, helping to make up for his minimal offensive contributions. The veteran forward's value isn't always accurately reflected on the stat sheet, as he brings a defensive presence and energy that isn't necessarily quantifiable. However, he clearly remains capable of putting up impressive numbers on both the scoreboard and the glass in any given night, making him a quintessential tournament play for DFS postseason contests. He'll look to once again play an important complementary role when the Rockets attempt to take a series lead in Thursday's Game 5.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Modest line in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Sets postseason scoring mark in Game 2 win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Thrives offensively in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Minimal production in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Hauls in 10 boards in finale•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Typically impressive on glass Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....