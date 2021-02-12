Tucker (thigh) will not return to Thursday's game against the Heat due to a left thigh contusion, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Tucker was forced out of Thursday's game midway through the fourth quarter, and Danuel House stands to handle an increased role for the rest of the night. It remains to be seen whether Tucker's injury will impact his status for Saturday's upcoming contest against the Knicks.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Posts seven points in loss•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Continues cold form•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Poor production in recent weeks•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Matches season high with 15 points•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Says he'll play Friday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Limited by abdominal issue•