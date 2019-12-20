Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-digit rebounds once again
Tucker totaled 10 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Clippers.
Tucker's rebounding exploits continued Thursday, reaching double-digits for the fifth time in his last eight games. Outside of the rebounds, Tucker has not been setting the world on fire by any means. Over that period, he is shooting just 35 percent from the field while adding 7.7 points and 1.1 steals. Despite his season ranking, Tucker is really just a player to stream in if you need boards and steals.
