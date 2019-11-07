Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-double in win
Tucker scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Warriors.
The veteran forward put together his best performance of the season against a depleted Golden State roster, setting season highs in points and boards while recording his first double-double. Playing alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook continues to give Tucker plenty of open looks, and through the early part of the season he's on pace for career highs in both made three-pointers (2.5 a game) and three-point shooting (48.8 percent).
