Tucker finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 loss to the Thunder.

Tucker has reached double figures in scoring while draining at least three treys in three of the first four playoff games. He's one of the few players that Houston coach Mike D'Antoni trusts to occupy the power forward and center positions, and Tucker is almost certainly going to play a lot of minutes again in Wednesday's Game 5.