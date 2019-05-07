Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-doubles in impressive effort
Tucker finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 42 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over the Warriors.
Tucker ended Monday's victory with 17 points and 10 rebounds, certainly one of his better performances of the playoffs thus far. Clint Capela (six points, nine rebounds) struggled meaning Tucker was left to do much of the heavy lifting on the defensive end especially. This fits right in Tucker's wheelhouse, although the scoring outburst was certainly unplanned. The series will now head back to Oakland for Game 5 and the Rockets will be hoping for a repeat performance from Tucker, especially with Capela struggling to have his usual impact.
